Python Data Science Handbook

Jake VanderPlas

This website contains the full text of the Python Data Science Handbook by Jake VanderPlas; the content is available on GitHub in the form of Jupyter notebooks.

The text is released under the CC-BY-NC-ND license, and code is released under the MIT license.

If you find this content useful, please consider supporting the work by buying the book!

Table of Contents

Preface

1. IPython: Beyond Normal Python

2. Introduction to NumPy

3. Data Manipulation with Pandas

4. Visualization with Matplotlib

5. Machine Learning

Appendix: Figure Code